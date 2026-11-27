Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday. 43,798,950 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 38,861,383 shares. The stock last traded at $2.8390 and had previously closed at $2.43.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on BBD. Weiss Ratings cut Banco Bradesco from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $4.20 price target on shares of Banco Bradesco in a report on Friday, October 9th. HSBC downgraded Banco Bradesco from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $3.90 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup lowered Banco Bradesco from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Banco Bradesco from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $4.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBD

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

The stock's 50 day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.56.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 15.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.0035 dividend. This is a drop from Banco Bradesco's previous monthly dividend of $0.0038. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Banco Bradesco's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. rebel Financial LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the second quarter worth $38,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the second quarter worth $40,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 62.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,858 shares of the bank's stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares during the period.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco is a Brazilian financial services company serving individuals, businesses and institutions. Founded in 1943 in Marília, São Paulo, it has grown into one of Brazil's major privately owned banking groups and is headquartered in Osasco, in the state of São Paulo. The company offers retail and commercial banking services, including deposit accounts, lending, credit and debit cards, payments and digital banking. Through its broader financial services operations, Bradesco also provides insurance, pension and capitalization products, asset management and brokerage services.

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