Shares of Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBDO - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday. The stock had previously closed at $2.21, but opened at $2.63. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $2.6050, with a volume of 280,351 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on BBDO shares. Weiss Ratings lowered Banco Bradesco from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered Banco Bradesco to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BBDO

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company's 50-day moving average price is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.57.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 15.06%.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0031 per share. This is a decrease from Banco Bradesco's previous monthly dividend of $0.0035. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Banco Bradesco's dividend payout ratio is 6.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBDO. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 11.9% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 274,947 shares of the bank's stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 29,317 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 12.4% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 144,036 shares of the bank's stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 15,876 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,144 shares of the bank's stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 10,665 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,999 shares of the bank's stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 23,289 shares during the period.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco S.A. is a Brazilian financial services company that provides banking and related services to individuals, businesses and institutional clients. Its offerings include checking and savings accounts, loans, credit cards, payments, investment products and digital banking services. The company also operates in insurance, pension plans, asset management, brokerage and capitalization products. These businesses complement its retail and corporate banking operations. Founded in 1943 in Marília, São Paulo state, Bradesco is headquartered in Osasco, in the São Paulo metropolitan area.

Further Reading

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