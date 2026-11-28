Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO - Get Free Report) NYSE: BMO passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$226.88 and traded as low as C$225.26. Bank of Montreal shares last traded at C$225.70, with a volume of 1,088,129 shares.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BMO. Scotia upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$268.00 to C$270.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$265.00 to C$271.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a C$295.00 target price on shares of Bank of Montreal and gave the company a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$271.00 to C$268.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$268.00 to C$263.50 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of C$259.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on BMO

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

The firm's fifty day moving average is C$238.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$226.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$156.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.05.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO - Get Free Report) NYSE: BMO last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported C$3.96 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$9.96 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 11.75%. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 26th were paid a C$1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Bank of Montreal's dividend payout ratio is currently 54.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mona Elizabeth Malone sold 7,000 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$242.51, for a total value of C$1,697,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$426,332.58. This trade represents a 79.93% decrease in their position. Also, insider Deland Kamanga sold 9,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$237.65, for a total transaction of C$2,154,059.60. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bank of Montreal

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.5 trillion as of July 31, 2026. Serving clients for more than 200 years, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets, and investment banking products and services across Canada, the United States, and select markets globally. BMO is innovating for business value, by deploying and integrating human, digital and artificial intelligence to personalize client experiences, augment teams, and automate its business responsibly.

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