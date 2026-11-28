Bar Harbor Bankshares, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB - Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.81 and traded as high as $40.21. Bar Harbor Bankshares shares last traded at $40.03, with a volume of 57,662 shares.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BHB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Bar Harbor Bankshares from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BHB

Bar Harbor Bankshares Stock Up 1.3%

The company has a market cap of $671.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.05.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The company had revenue of $51.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.77 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 20.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bar Harbor Bankshares, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Bar Harbor Bankshares's dividend payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

Institutional Trading of Bar Harbor Bankshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHB. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the second quarter valued at $61,092,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 892,121 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $28,949,000 after acquiring an additional 16,153 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 6.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 464,587 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $17,990,000 after buying an additional 30,072 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 11.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 374,639 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $12,157,000 after purchasing an additional 38,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 31.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 324,309 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $12,548,000 after purchasing an additional 77,993 shares during the period. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares is the bank holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, a community bank headquartered in Bar Harbor, Maine. The bank provides personal and business banking services, including deposit accounts, lending, and cash-management services. Bar Harbor Bank & Trust also offers wealth management and trust services. Its branch network serves communities in Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont. The bank traces its roots to 1887 and has expanded over time to serve customers across northern New England.

Further Reading

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