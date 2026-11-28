Barings Bdc, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.57 and traded as high as $8.63. Barings Bdc shares last traded at $8.59, with a volume of 473,376 shares changing hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Lucid Cap Mkts assumed coverage on Barings Bdc in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Barings Bdc from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Barings Bdc from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $9.00 price target on Barings Bdc in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $9.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBDC

Barings Bdc Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.63. The company has a market cap of $899.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.65.

Barings Bdc (NYSE:BBDC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $64.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $63.54 million. Barings Bdc had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 34.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barings Bdc, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Barings Bdc Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.1%. Barings Bdc's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Barings Bdc by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 146,841 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Barings Bdc by 3.0% in the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 44,170 shares of the company's stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Barings Bdc by 9.7% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the company's stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Barings Bdc by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 307,923 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Barings Bdc by 12.0% in the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 18,699 shares of the company's stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.09% of the company's stock.

About Barings Bdc

Barings BDC, Inc. is a business development company that provides financing to privately held middle-market businesses, primarily in the United States. Its investments support companies across a range of industries. The company's investment portfolio is focused mainly on debt, including senior secured and unitranche loans, and may also include subordinated debt and equity investments. These financing options allow Barings BDC to provide capital tailored to the needs of its portfolio companies. Barings BDC is externally managed by Barings LLC, a global investment manager and subsidiary of MassMutual.

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