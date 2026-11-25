BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BBAR - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $8.22 and last traded at $8.4120, with a volume of 154,624 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.29). BBVA Banco Frances had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $657.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.17 million.

Get BBVA Banco Frances alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on BBVA Banco Frances from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BBVA Banco Frances

Institutional Trading of BBVA Banco Frances

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BBVA Banco Frances by 28.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,093,328 shares of the bank's stock worth $14,049,000 after purchasing an additional 241,368 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in BBVA Banco Frances during the third quarter worth $437,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in BBVA Banco Frances in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances during the third quarter worth approximately $13,145,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000.

BBVA Banco Frances Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.98.

About BBVA Banco Frances

BBVA Banco Argentina, formerly known as BBVA Banco Francés, is an Argentine bank and part of the Spanish BBVA Group. Its history dates to the founding of Banco Francés del Río de la Plata in 1886; the bank adopted the BBVA Argentina name in 2019. The bank serves individuals, businesses and institutions across Argentina. Its services include deposit accounts, personal and business loans, credit and debit cards, payment services, and online and mobile banking. BBVA Argentina also provides companies with services such as cash management, trade finance and other business banking solutions.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BBVA Banco Frances, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BBVA Banco Frances wasn't on the list.

While BBVA Banco Frances currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Blue-Chip Stocks to Add To Your Forever Portfolio A strong long-term portfolio starts with companies that can survive recessions, inflation, changing consumer habits, and shifting market leadership.



This report names seven blue-chip stocks across technology, retail, consumer staples, healthcare, networking, sporting goods, and utilities that offer investors a mix of stability, income, growth, and staying power. Get This Free Report