Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM - Get Free Report) shares were down 3.4% on Friday. The stock traded as low as $23.05 and last traded at $23.0140. Approximately 129,599 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,073,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.83.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Beam Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $48.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 13.00, a current ratio of 13.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock's fifty day moving average is $24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.74 and a beta of 2.23.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 73.04% and a negative return on equity of 32.76%. The business's revenue was down 96.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.10) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Beam Therapeutics

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John Evans sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $589,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,047,205 shares in the company, valued at $24,682,621.85. This represents a 2.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $11,037,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,309,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Jupiter Topco LLC bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $3,259,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $308,796,000. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing genetic medicines using base editing, a form of gene editing designed to make precise changes to DNA. Its platform includes base-editing technologies and delivery systems intended to address diseases by altering the genetic instructions involved in their development. The company's research and development programs include potential treatments for genetic diseases, including sickle cell disease. Its work spans medicines made by editing a patient's cells outside the body as well as approaches intended to deliver gene editing directly to cells in the body.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Beam Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Beam Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Beam Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead. This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list. Get This Free Report