Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN - Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.38 and traded as high as $12.87. Beauty Health shares last traded at $12.74, with a volume of 73,282 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SKIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 target price on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James Financial set a $14.00 price target on Beauty Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating and set a $14.00 target price (up from $0.90) on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $11.00 price target on Beauty Health and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Beauty Health

Beauty Health Stock Up 4.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.39. The stock has a market cap of $83.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $1.19. Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 32.16% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $69.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $67.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Beauty Health Company will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Beauty Health

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Beauty Health stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN - Free Report) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,242 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 17,088 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.08% of Beauty Health worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beauty Health

The Beauty Health Company develops and sells products and services for the beauty and skincare market. Its best-known brand, Hydrafacial, offers a facial treatment that uses specialized equipment and serums to cleanse, exfoliate and hydrate the skin. The company supplies Hydrafacial devices and related consumable products to professional providers, including spas, dermatology practices and other skincare businesses. It also offers skincare products associated with its treatments. Based in Long Beach, California, BeautyHealth serves customers through professional and consumer channels in markets around the world.

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