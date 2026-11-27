Shares of Bending Spoons S.p.A. (NASDAQ:BSP - Get Free Report) dropped 4.4% during trading on Friday. The company traded as low as $44.14 and last traded at $44.2550. 223,008 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,787,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.29.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BSP shares. Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of Bending Spoons in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued a "sell (d+)" rating on the stock. Bank of America set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Bending Spoons and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bending Spoons in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Bending Spoons in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Bending Spoons from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bending Spoons presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $44.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bending Spoons

Bending Spoons Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $27.02 billion and a PE ratio of 37.47. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $41.23.

Bending Spoons (NASDAQ:BSP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. Bending Spoons had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $780.22 million for the quarter. The business's quarterly revenue was up 125.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bending Spoons S.p.A. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bending Spoons

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bending Spoons during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Bending Spoons in the third quarter worth $666,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Bending Spoons in the third quarter valued at $71,988,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Bending Spoons in the third quarter valued at $83,461,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bending Spoons in the third quarter valued at $88,999,000.

Bending Spoons Company Profile

Bending Spoons is an Italian technology company that develops and operates digital products, including mobile applications and online software services. Its offerings span areas such as note-taking, collaboration, video, and photo and video editing. The company's portfolio includes products and services such as Evernote, Meetup, Remini, and WeTransfer. Bending Spoons also grows its business by acquiring established digital products and investing in their development and operations. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Milan, Italy, Bending Spoons serves users and businesses internationally.

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