Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.48 and traded as high as $14.43. Biohaven shares last traded at $14.39, with a volume of 1,612,914 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Biohaven from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Biohaven from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Biohaven from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Biohaven from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $23.46.

View Our Latest Report on Biohaven

Biohaven Stock Performance

The company's 50 day simple moving average is $13.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.23, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Trading of Biohaven

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the 2nd quarter worth about $196,574,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Biohaven by 1,145.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,534,612 shares of the company's stock valued at $148,214,000 after purchasing an additional 16,127,247 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Topco LLC purchased a new position in Biohaven in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,852,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 44.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,728,221 shares of the company's stock worth $49,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Biohaven in the third quarter valued at $27,183,000. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company's stock.

About Biohaven

Biohaven Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for neurological, immunological and other serious diseases. Its research programs include potential therapies for epilepsy and autoimmune conditions, as well as medicines designed to target disease-related proteins and antibodies. The company's pipeline includes investigational candidates that act on ion channels and immune pathways. These programs are in development and are not approved medicines; Biohaven does not have a marketed product portfolio.

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