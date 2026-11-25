Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.9690, with a volume of 6,755,487 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, October 26th. StoneX decreased their price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $19.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BTDR

Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Up 10.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $699.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.72. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.98.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $320.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $258.18 million. Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 31.84% and a negative return on equity of 32.77%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Funde Sino Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the third quarter worth about $109,795,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 1,366.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,227,585 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007,523 shares during the period. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,029,000. Situational Awareness LP boosted its stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Situational Awareness LP now owns 3,439,450 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,450 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Resources Investment Holding Group Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,353,000. 22.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group is a technology company focused on cryptocurrency mining and related infrastructure. Its business includes operating mining data centers, mining digital assets for its own account, and providing hosting services that allow customers to deploy and operate mining equipment. The company also develops and sells cryptocurrency mining machines and offers cloud hash rate services, which provide customers access to computing capacity for mining without requiring them to operate the equipment themselves.

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