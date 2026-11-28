Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB - Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.72 and traded as high as $9.09. BlackBerry shares last traded at $9.05, with a volume of 6,408,341 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of BlackBerry from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $10.30 to $9.50 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BlackBerry from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Research cut BlackBerry from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $9.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BB

BlackBerry Stock Up 6.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average of $7.32. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.42 and a beta of 2.23.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $166.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $144.22 million. BlackBerry had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 13.71%. BlackBerry's revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. BlackBerry has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.190-0.220 EPS and its Q3 2027 guidance at 0.040-0.050 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at BlackBerry

In other BlackBerry news, CEO John Giamatteo sold 151,000 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $1,419,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 641,494 shares in the company, valued at $6,030,043.60. The trade was a 19.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tim Foote sold 16,672 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $152,382.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 56,863 shares in the company, valued at $519,727.82. The trade was a 22.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 384,433 shares of company stock worth $3,481,255. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robinhood Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the third quarter worth approximately $333,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,728,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,079,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 54.48% of the company's stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited is a Canadian software company that provides cybersecurity and embedded software to businesses and government organizations. Its cybersecurity offerings include endpoint protection, threat detection and secure communications tools. The company also develops QNX, a real-time operating system and software platform used in connected and safety-critical systems, including vehicles and industrial applications. BlackBerry serves customers around the world across sectors such as automotive, government and other regulated industries.

Further Reading

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