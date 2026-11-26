BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN - Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.97 and traded as high as $9.08. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund shares last traded at $9.02, with a volume of 290,951 shares changing hands.

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BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.66.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0512 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 411.5% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,722,732 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $16,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,904 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,645,711 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $15,799,000 after purchasing an additional 938,369 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,633,704 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $14,311,000 after acquiring an additional 231,486 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 5.0% in the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001,774 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $10,168,000 after buying an additional 48,124 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 504.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 350,425 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 292,427 shares in the last quarter. 29.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund is a closed-end investment fund managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It seeks to provide investors with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes, while also seeking to preserve capital. The fund invests primarily in municipal obligations issued by or on behalf of New York State and its municipalities and public agencies. Its portfolio may include bonds that finance public services and infrastructure, with the fund's income and risk profile depending on the securities it holds.

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