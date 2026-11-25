BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock traded as low as $15.75 and last traded at $15.1740, with a volume of 20,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.41.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Clear Str upgraded shares of BlackSky Technology from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of BlackSky Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of BlackSky Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Mizuho began coverage on BlackSky Technology in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised BlackSky Technology from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $33.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on BKSY

BlackSky Technology Price Performance

The company's 50-day moving average price is $20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.77. The company has a market cap of $628.77 million, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.33. BlackSky Technology had a negative net margin of 24.86% and a negative return on equity of 29.64%. The company had revenue of $42.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $39.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackSky Technology Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackSky Technology news, CEO Brian E. O'toole sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $340,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,003,396 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,067,765.96. This trade represents a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Henry Dubois sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $68,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 470,931 shares in the company, valued at $8,071,757.34. The trade was a 0.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,557 shares of company stock valued at $4,007,309. Insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of BlackSky Technology

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tema ETFs LLC boosted its position in BlackSky Technology by 110,505.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 1,446,724 shares of the company's stock worth $40,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,416 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in BlackSky Technology during the second quarter valued at about $39,289,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in BlackSky Technology during the second quarter valued at about $33,504,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BlackSky Technology by 156.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 412,891 shares of the company's stock worth $10,388,000 after acquiring an additional 251,638 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in BlackSky Technology by 66.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 297,939 shares of the company's stock worth $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 118,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.15% of the company's stock.

BlackSky Technology Company Profile

BlackSky Technology provides geospatial intelligence services by combining satellite imagery, artificial intelligence and data analytics. Its platform is designed to help customers monitor locations and identify changes on the ground over time. The company's offerings include satellite-based imagery and analytics delivered through its Spectra platform. BlackSky serves government and commercial customers, including organizations in the defense and intelligence sectors, with information intended to support monitoring and decision-making around the world.

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