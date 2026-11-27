BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 10% during trading on Friday. The company traded as high as $17.46 and last traded at $17.5610. 384,394 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,529,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.97.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKSY. Mizuho started coverage on shares of BlackSky Technology in a research report on Tuesday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of BlackSky Technology in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Clear Str upgraded shares of BlackSky Technology from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BlackSky Technology from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of BlackSky Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackSky Technology currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $33.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BlackSky Technology

BlackSky Technology Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.18 and a 200-day moving average of $26.74. The company has a market cap of $713.65 million, a P/E ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $42.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $39.64 million. BlackSky Technology had a negative return on equity of 29.64% and a negative net margin of 24.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackSky Technology Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BlackSky Technology

In other BlackSky Technology news, CFO Henry Dubois sold 15,225 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $318,963.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 482,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,117,404.45. The trade was a 3.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CAO Christiana L. Lin sold 13,052 shares of BlackSky Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $273,439.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 427,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,959,896. This trade represents a 2.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 194,557 shares of company stock worth $3,912,189. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackSky Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKSY. Tema ETFs LLC boosted its position in BlackSky Technology by 110,505.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 1,446,724 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,393,000 after buying an additional 1,445,416 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology during the second quarter worth $39,289,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackSky Technology by 1.9% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,223,069 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,064,000 after acquiring an additional 23,069 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BlackSky Technology by 156.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 412,891 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,388,000 after purchasing an additional 251,638 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in BlackSky Technology by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 297,939 shares of the company's stock worth $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 118,421 shares in the last quarter. 27.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackSky Technology Company Profile

BlackSky Technology provides geospatial intelligence services by combining satellite imagery, artificial intelligence and data analytics. Its platform is designed to help customers monitor locations and identify changes on the ground over time. The company's offerings include satellite-based imagery and analytics delivered through its Spectra platform. BlackSky serves government and commercial customers, including organizations in the defense and intelligence sectors, with information intended to support monitoring and decision-making around the world.

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