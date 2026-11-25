Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX - Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.63 and traded as high as $119.39. Blackstone shares last traded at $119.2580, with a volume of 3,932,963 shares traded.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on BX shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on Blackstone in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Argus raised their target price on Blackstone from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Blackstone from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler set a $126.00 price target on Blackstone in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $144.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BX

Blackstone Trading Up 2.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $89.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.97.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.27 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 22.11%. The business's revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. This is a drop from Blackstone's previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd. Blackstone's dividend payout ratio is 99.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Iv L.P. Blackstone bought 191,695 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.17 per share, with a total value of $5,016,658.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,895,478 shares of the company's stock, valued at $232,794,659.26. This represents a 2.20% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 3,767,776 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $11,077,261.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 16,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,392.80. The trade was a 99.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 192,148 shares of company stock valued at $5,071,336 and have sold 3,992,776 shares valued at $25,507,509. Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Jupiter Topco LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,478,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,667,000. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Blackstone by 82.5% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 23,206 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 10,489 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 245,370 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $28,873,000 after acquiring an additional 11,983 shares during the period. Finally, Generate Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,132,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc. is a global alternative asset manager that invests on behalf of institutional and individual investors. Its businesses span private equity, real estate, credit and insurance, infrastructure, and multi-asset investing, with strategies that include private funds and investment products for a range of clients. Founded in 1985 by Stephen A. Schwarzman and Peter G. Peterson, the firm initially focused on mergers and acquisitions advisory work before expanding into investment management.

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