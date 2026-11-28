Shares of Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.05 and traded as high as $11.13. Blue Owl Capital shares last traded at $11.07, with a volume of 1,827,685 shares traded.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James Financial set a $11.00 target price on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $12.17.

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Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

The business's fifty day moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.66.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $392.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $383.82 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 9.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Corporation will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.2%. Blue Owl Capital's payout ratio is presently 182.35%.

Institutional Trading of Blue Owl Capital

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,549,823 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,081 shares during the last quarter. Lunate Capital Ltd increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 103.7% during the third quarter. Lunate Capital Ltd now owns 2,444,536 shares of the company's stock worth $25,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,292 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Blue Owl Capital by 6.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,581,266 shares of the company's stock valued at $110,997,000 after purchasing an additional 681,776 shares during the period. Caz Investments LP raised its position in Blue Owl Capital by 45.3% during the second quarter. Caz Investments LP now owns 1,633,305 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,754,000 after purchasing an additional 509,000 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in Blue Owl Capital by 52.6% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,400,280 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,122,000 after purchasing an additional 482,656 shares during the period. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation NYSE: OBDC is a business development company that provides financing to U.S. middle-market businesses. It is externally managed by an affiliate of Blue Owl Capital, an alternative asset manager. The company primarily invests in senior secured loans, including first-lien and second-lien debt, and may also make subordinated debt and equity investments. Its financing can support companies' operations, growth, acquisitions and other business needs. Previously known as Owl Rock Capital Corporation, the company adopted the Blue Owl Capital Corporation name following the formation of Blue Owl Capital.

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