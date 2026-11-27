The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) shares rose 1.7% on Friday. The stock traded as high as $167.57 and last traded at $167.2750. 3,272,417 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 7,142,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.53.

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Key Stories Impacting Boeing

Investors following BA have been watching these stories:

Positive Sentiment: Qantas is reportedly close to choosing Boeing for most of an order of about 20 long-range aircraft, though the airline is also expected to include some Airbus jets. The potential sale could add to Boeing’s order book. Qantas set to award Boeing bulk of 20-jet order

Qantas is reportedly close to choosing Boeing for most of an order of about 20 long-range aircraft, though the airline is also expected to include some Airbus jets. The potential sale could add to Boeing’s order book. Neutral Sentiment: A recent overview says commercial and defense orders are supporting Boeing, but it also flags production delays and delivery challenges that could hinder the recovery. Boeing's Shares Rise on Fresh Orders Despite 2026 Losses

A recent overview says commercial and defense orders are supporting Boeing, but it also flags production delays and delivery challenges that could hinder the recovery. Negative Sentiment: Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer said it is investigating possible securities-law violations involving Boeing. The announcement is an investigation notice, not a finding of wrongdoing, but could add headline and legal risk. Kaplan Fox investigation announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Boeing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $247.00.

View Our Latest Report on Boeing

Boeing Stock Up 1.7%

The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $181.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.53. The company has a market capitalization of $132.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). Boeing had a net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 42.40%. The firm had revenue of $24.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($7.47) earnings per share. Boeing's revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other Boeing news, Director Akhil Johri acquired 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $166.69 per share, for a total transaction of $500,070.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 3,150 shares in the company, valued at $525,073.50. This represents a 2,000.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Raymond sold 2,994 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.91, for a total transaction of $523,680.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,726,338.96. This trade represents a 7.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 11,770 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,930. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BA. Jupiter Topco LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the second quarter worth about $911,878,000. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $781,016,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $747,763,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $710,816,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Boeing during the second quarter worth $539,456,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company is an aerospace manufacturer that designs, builds and supports commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems. Its commercial aircraft include the 737, 767, 777 and 787 families, serving airlines and other operators around the world. Boeing's defense and space business supplies military aircraft, rotorcraft, weapons, satellites and space systems to government customers. Its services business provides maintenance, training, parts and other support to commercial and government aviation and defense customers.

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