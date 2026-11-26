Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR - Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.99 and traded as high as $4.12. Borr Drilling shares last traded at $4.1050, with a volume of 8,548,440 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on BORR. SEB Equity Research set a $3.55 target price on shares of Borr Drilling in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Borr Drilling from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Borr Drilling from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Borr Drilling in a research report on Monday. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Borr Drilling from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Borr Drilling has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $4.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BORR

Borr Drilling Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). Borr Drilling had a negative net margin of 30.95% and a negative return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $263.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Borr Drilling Limited will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Harvey Snowling bought 300,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,473,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer directly owned 445,944 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,189,585.04. This trade represents a 205.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Borr Drilling

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Borr Drilling by 62.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,890,079 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,352,000 after purchasing an additional 727,639 shares during the period. Militia Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the third quarter valued at $331,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Borr Drilling during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Borr Drilling during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,508,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Borr Drilling by 55.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,746,179 shares of the company's stock worth $14,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,762 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Borr Drilling Company Profile

Borr Drilling Limited is an offshore drilling contractor that provides jack-up rigs and related drilling services to oil and gas companies. Its rigs are designed for shallow-water operations, and the company supplies crews and operational support for offshore drilling projects. Founded in 2016, Borr Drilling built its fleet through acquisitions of jack-up rigs from other drilling companies. It serves customers in offshore markets around the world, including regions such as the Middle East, Southeast Asia, West Africa and the North Sea.

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