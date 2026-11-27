Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW - Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday. 935,910 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 281% from the average daily volume of 245,627 shares. The stock last traded at $34.1550 and had previously closed at $34.23.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Bowhead Specialty from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Bowhead Specialty from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citizens Jmp downgraded Bowhead Specialty from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bowhead Specialty from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Bowhead Specialty from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $33.50.

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Bowhead Specialty Trading Down 0.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company's fifty day moving average is $34.04 and its 200-day moving average is $29.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of -0.06.

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $171.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.64 million. Bowhead Specialty had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 14.45%. On average, analysts predict that Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bowhead Specialty

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Bowhead Specialty during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,693,777. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bowhead Specialty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,615,000. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in Bowhead Specialty by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 348,437 shares of the company's stock worth $10,429,000 after purchasing an additional 78,209 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 236,483 shares of the company's stock worth $7,986,000 after purchasing an additional 70,232 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 256,645 shares of the company's stock worth $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 97,494 shares during the period.

About Bowhead Specialty

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. is a U.S. specialty property and casualty insurance company. Through its insurance subsidiaries, it provides coverage in areas including casualty, professional liability, healthcare and management liability. The company serves businesses and other organizations across the United States, focusing on risks that may require specialized underwriting. Bowhead began operating in 2023 and is headquartered in New York.

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