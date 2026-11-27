Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday. The company traded as high as $47.57 and last traded at $47.4490, with a volume of 266,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.37.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on BOX shares. Wall Street Zen cut BOX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BOX from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group raised shares of BOX from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of BOX from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $47.83.

Read Our Latest Report on BOX

BOX Trading Up 2.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.57, a PEG ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.35.

BOX (NYSE:BOX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. BOX had a net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $321.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BOX

In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,850 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $138,561.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 105,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,793,489.96. The trade was a 3.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana Evan sold 6,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $215,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 115,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,865. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,887 shares of company stock worth $3,409,078. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in BOX by 204.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,571,469 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $52,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,537 shares in the last quarter. Kilter Group LLC lifted its stake in BOX by 56.4% in the third quarter. Kilter Group LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,120,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 3,415.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,763,609 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $59,046,000 after buying an additional 1,713,441 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of BOX by 9.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,329 shares of the software maker's stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company's stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc. provides a cloud-based content management platform that helps organizations store, manage, share, and collaborate on files. Its services support document workflows across desktop and mobile devices. The Box platform includes tools for content collaboration, workflow automation, security, and governance. It also integrates with business applications and offers AI features designed to help customers work with their stored content. Founded in 2005 by Aaron Levie and Dylan Smith, Box serves businesses and other organizations across multiple regions.

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