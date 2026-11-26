Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.50 and traded as low as $20.34. Bridgewater Bancshares shares last traded at $20.44, with a volume of 177,376 shares changing hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BWB. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b+)" rating on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Stephens upgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $23.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $572.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.50 and a 200 day moving average of $19.86.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $43.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $43.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Todd B. Urness sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $614,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 810,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,615,525.41. This represents a 3.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,157,769 shares in the company, valued at $23,444,822.25. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,192 shares of company stock valued at $1,943,021. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bridgewater Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWB. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $37,145,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,058,471 shares of the company's stock worth $18,735,000 after purchasing an additional 25,899 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 16.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 821,869 shares of the company's stock worth $16,577,000 after buying an additional 113,451 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the second quarter worth $9,145,000. Finally, Rhino Investment Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 5.5% in the first quarter. Rhino Investment Partners Inc now owns 430,456 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,619,000 after buying an additional 22,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company's stock.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent of Bridgewater Bank, a community bank headquartered in Minnesota. Founded in 2005, the company focuses primarily on serving businesses, professionals and individuals in the Twin Cities metropolitan area and surrounding Minnesota communities. Bridgewater Bank provides commercial banking services, including commercial real estate and business lending, deposit accounts, and treasury management and cash-management services. It also offers personal banking products and services to individuals and business owners.

Further Reading

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