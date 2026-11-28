Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.26 and traded as low as $60.99. Bristol Myers Squibb shares last traded at $61.12, with a volume of 8,354,729 shares.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. William Blair reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group raised their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $65.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BMY

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average price is $61.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.46. The firm has a market cap of $124.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.25. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 60.48% and a net margin of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Julia Haller sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $240,578.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 30,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,963.49. This trade represents a 11.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,524,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $344,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,061 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 5.9% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 17.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth approximately $43,972,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth about $732,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, manufactures and markets prescription medicines. Its research and products focus on areas including cancer, blood disorders, immune system diseases, cardiovascular conditions and neuroscience. The company's medicines include oncology treatments such as Opdivo and Yervoy, the blood thinner Eliquis, and therapies for other serious diseases. Its portfolio and research programs span both established medicines and newer treatments, including cell therapies.

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