Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $59.19 and traded as high as $60.60. British American Tobacco shares last traded at $60.4730, with a volume of 5,353,212 shares trading hands.

Get BTI alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. SBG Securities upgraded shares of British American Tobacco to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank reissued a "buy" rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morningstar upgraded shares of British American Tobacco to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $68.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BTI

British American Tobacco Stock Up 3.8%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTI. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,736,843 shares of the company's stock valued at $569,313,000 after buying an additional 2,494,576 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,413,551 shares of the company's stock valued at $141,120,000 after buying an additional 369,993 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,166,000 shares of the company's stock worth $133,772,000 after acquiring an additional 576,900 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,431,334 shares of the company's stock worth $132,265,000 after acquiring an additional 255,698 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 710.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 748,245 shares of the company's stock worth $46,212,000 after acquiring an additional 655,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.16% of the company's stock.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. is a global consumer goods company focused on tobacco and nicotine products. Its business includes traditional cigarettes and other tobacco products, as well as newer nicotine categories such as vaping products, heated tobacco and oral nicotine products. The company's portfolio includes cigarette brands such as Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall and Rothmans, alongside newer-category brands including Vuse, glo and Velo. Its products are sold in markets around the world, subject to local regulations.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider British American Tobacco, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and British American Tobacco wasn't on the list.

While British American Tobacco currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, NVIDIA, and Google Could the next Tesla, NVIDIA, and Google be hiding in plain sight? Discover seven growth stocks with the potential to become tomorrow's market giants, fueled by breakthroughs in AI, nuclear energy, cybersecurity, and more. Get This Free Report