Shares of Bullish (NYSE:BLSH - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company traded as low as $18.56 and last traded at $18.1030, with a volume of 44,280 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.34.

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Key Stories Impacting Bullish

Investors following BLSH have been watching these stories:

Positive Sentiment: The Equiniti deal could broaden Bullish’s business beyond digital-asset trading and position it to participate in tokenized shares and related services. Article: Key facts: Bullish to Buy Equiniti for $4.2B; Backs Digital Shares

The Equiniti deal could broaden Bullish’s business beyond digital-asset trading and position it to participate in tokenized shares and related services. Neutral Sentiment: The acquisition is a significant strategic expansion; investors will be watching for further details on execution and the expected benefits. Article: Bullish Looks to Equiniti for Its Next Move Into Tokenized Securities

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Bullish from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Freedom Broker initiated coverage on Bullish in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Freedom Capital began coverage on Bullish in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $43.00 target price on Bullish in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Bullish from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $41.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bullish

Bullish Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 27.91 and a current ratio of 29.28. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $28.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.26.

Bullish (NYSE:BLSH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter. Bullish had a positive return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 232.55%. Bullish's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bullish will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bullish

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essential Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bullish during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Bullish by 2,042.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 814 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Bullish by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,938 shares of the company's stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bullish during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bullish by 790.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter.

About Bullish

Bullish is a digital asset company that operates the Bullish exchange, a platform focused on cryptocurrency trading and financial services for institutional and professional clients. Its offerings include spot and derivatives trading, along with related market and liquidity services. The company was founded in 2021 and expanded its digital asset and media businesses through its 2023 acquisition of CoinDesk, which provides cryptocurrency news, data, research and industry events. Bullish serves clients in multiple international markets, subject to local regulations.

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