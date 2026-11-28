Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.57 and traded as high as $3.81. Burford Capital shares last traded at $3.78, with a volume of 886,148 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BUR. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Burford Capital from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Burford Capital from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Wedbush set a $3.25 price objective on Burford Capital and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Burford Capital from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $4.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BUR

Burford Capital Stock Up 6.2%

The business's fifty day moving average price is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 11.94 and a current ratio of 11.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $267.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Burford Capital Limited will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burford Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&G PLC increased its position in shares of Burford Capital by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 5,413,417 shares of the company's stock worth $21,256,000 after purchasing an additional 895,689 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 2,893,942 shares of the company's stock worth $11,344,000 after acquiring an additional 162,759 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 507.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,538,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,032,000 after buying an additional 1,285,645 shares in the last quarter. Solas Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 23.4% during the second quarter. Solas Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,944 shares of the company's stock worth $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Burford Capital by 15.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 958,500 shares of the company's stock worth $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 126,500 shares in the last quarter.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital is a global legal finance company that provides funding and related services to businesses and law firms involved in commercial legal claims. Its offerings include financing for litigation and arbitration costs, portfolio financing for groups of legal matters, and capital solutions that let clients access the potential value of legal claims before they are resolved. The company also provides services related to legal risk management and asset recovery, and manages investment vehicles focused on legal finance.

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