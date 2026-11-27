BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP - Get Free Report) shares fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday. The company traded as low as $63.88 and last traded at $61.7510. Approximately 392,707 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,793,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.02.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BXP. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of BXP from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of BXP in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on BXP from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on BXP from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded BXP from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $72.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BXP

BXP Price Performance

The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $61.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93.

BXP (NYSE:BXP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $911.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $892.51 million. BXP had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BXP, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BXP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. BXP's payout ratio is presently 83.83%.

Institutional Trading of BXP

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in BXP by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 292,939 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $17,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new position in BXP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,417,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of BXP by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,788 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BXP by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innovator Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BXP in the 3rd quarter valued at $541,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BXP

BXP, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns, develops, acquires and manages commercial properties, with a primary focus on high-quality office buildings. Its portfolio also includes properties in other real estate categories, such as life sciences, residential, retail and hospitality. The company serves major U.S. markets including Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1970 as Boston Properties, it adopted the BXP name in 2024. BXP is led by President and Chief Executive Officer Owen Thomas, who has held the role since 2013.

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