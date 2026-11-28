Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.78 and traded as high as $38.25. Byline Bancorp shares last traded at $38.05, with a volume of 149,722 shares.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

BY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Byline Bancorp from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James Financial reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Byline Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $43.50.

View Our Latest Report on Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp Price Performance

The business's 50 day moving average is $37.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.72.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $121.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.88 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Analysts expect that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Byline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Byline Bancorp's dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pamela Stewart bought 1,160 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.61 per share, for a total transaction of $44,787.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 7,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,420.56. This trade represents a 18.31% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.09% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Byline Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,702,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,007,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $1,466,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,029,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $6,294,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary, Byline Bank, provides banking and financial services to businesses, individuals and organizations. Its offerings include business and personal deposit accounts, lending, cash management and other banking services. The bank focuses on commercial banking, including commercial real estate and small-business lending, and also offers services such as treasury management and wealth management. It serves customers primarily in the Chicago metropolitan area and elsewhere in Illinois, with a presence in Wisconsin.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Byline Bancorp, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Byline Bancorp wasn't on the list.

While Byline Bancorp currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Blue-Chip Stocks to Add To Your Forever Portfolio A strong long-term portfolio starts with companies that can survive recessions, inflation, changing consumer habits, and shifting market leadership.



This report names seven blue-chip stocks across technology, retail, consumer staples, healthcare, networking, sporting goods, and utilities that offer investors a mix of stability, income, growth, and staying power. Get This Free Report