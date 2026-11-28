CACI International, Inc. (NYSE:CACI - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $625.16 and traded as high as $632.92. CACI International shares last traded at $631.32, with a volume of 68,373 shares.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CACI International from $892.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $823.00 target price (down from $826.00) on shares of CACI International in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CACI International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CACI International from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of CACI International from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $675.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $727.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CACI International

CACI International Stock Up 2.0%

The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $625.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $569.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.55.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The information technology services provider reported $7.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.51 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business's revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CACI International, Inc. will post 33.70 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CACI International

In related news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 235 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.31, for a total value of $151,882.85. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,447 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,581,520.57. This trade represents a 8.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lisa S. Disbrow sold 210 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.38, for a total value of $142,459.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,473 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,633.74. The trade was a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CACI International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its holdings in CACI International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 43,821 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $26,692,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CACI International by 29.9% during the third quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 33,129 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $20,179,000 after acquiring an additional 7,626 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,494 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $13,865,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in CACI International by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,057 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $14,041,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in CACI International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,375 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $8,147,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company's stock.

About CACI International

CACI International provides expertise and technology to U.S. government customers, with a focus on national security, defense and intelligence missions. Its work includes information technology modernization, cybersecurity, data analytics, engineering and systems integration, as well as support for communications, command and control, and intelligence operations. The company traces its origins to 1962, when it was founded as California Analysis Center, Inc. It has since expanded into a federal services contractor serving U.S. defense, intelligence and civilian agencies, as well as government customers and allied organizations internationally.

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