Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.94 and traded as high as $100.20. Camden Property Trust shares last traded at $99.29, with a volume of 1,018,867 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CPT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $111.00 to $101.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $123.25 target price on Camden Property Trust in a report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore set a $110.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $108.73.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CPT

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 1.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.21.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $381.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.88 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 71.94%. The business's revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. Camden Property Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 471.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,337,703 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $7,190,686,000 after purchasing an additional 61,330,037 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 120.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,463,966 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $141,609,000 after acquiring an additional 800,168 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 295.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,274,029 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $123,237,000 after acquiring an additional 951,623 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 946.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 910,269 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $88,050,000 after acquiring an additional 823,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $85,702,000. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company's stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust is a real estate investment trust that owns, develops, acquires and manages apartment communities. Its residential properties serve renters in markets across the United States, with a focus on major metropolitan areas. Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Camden has grown into a multifamily housing operator. Its services include leasing apartments and managing the day-to-day operations of its communities.

Further Reading

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