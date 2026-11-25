Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ - Get Free Report) TSE: CCO shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company traded as low as $57.01 and last traded at $57.6520, with a volume of 331,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.79.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CCJ shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cameco in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Paradigm Capital began coverage on Cameco in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a "moderate buy" rating for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cameco from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cameco from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Cameco from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $148.12.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cameco

Cameco Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 87.53, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ - Get Free Report) TSE: CCO last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $434.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $531.67 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 11.44%. Cameco's revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cameco Corporation will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of C$0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 22.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Cameco's dividend payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cameco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $735,498,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Cameco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $437,185,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Cameco in the second quarter worth $420,346,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter valued at $352,276,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 2nd quarter worth about $381,091,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cameco

Cameco is a Canadian uranium company involved in the exploration, mining, milling, refining and conversion of uranium. Its operations include major uranium assets in Saskatchewan, and it has an interest in the Inkai uranium operation in Kazakhstan. The company supplies uranium and related products to nuclear energy producers around the world. Cameco also provides nuclear fuel services, including uranium conversion and the manufacture of fuel bundles for CANDU reactors. In addition, it owns a 49% interest in Westinghouse Electric Company, a supplier of nuclear power plant technologies, services and fuel.

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