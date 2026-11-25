Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ - Get Free Report) TSE: CCO was up 3% on Wednesday. The company traded as high as $61.72 and last traded at $61.57. Approximately 4,141,971 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 3,605,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.79.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Cameco from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Cameco from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Cameco from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Cameco from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Paradigm Capital began coverage on Cameco in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a "moderate buy" rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $148.12.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cameco

Cameco Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.77. The firm has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.29, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ - Get Free Report) TSE: CCO last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $434.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.67 million. Cameco had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cameco Corporation will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a C$0.24 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 22.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Cameco's dividend payout ratio is 25.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth about $437,185,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cameco by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Cameco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,372,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Cameco by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,484 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco is a Canadian uranium company involved in the exploration, mining, milling, refining and conversion of uranium. Its operations include major uranium assets in Saskatchewan, and it has an interest in the Inkai uranium operation in Kazakhstan. The company supplies uranium and related products to nuclear energy producers around the world. Cameco also provides nuclear fuel services, including uranium conversion and the manufacture of fuel bundles for CANDU reactors. In addition, it owns a 49% interest in Westinghouse Electric Company, a supplier of nuclear power plant technologies, services and fuel.

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