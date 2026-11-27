Shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ - Get Free Report) TSE: CCO rose 4% during trading on Friday. The company traded as high as $64.84 and last traded at $64.0410. Approximately 2,340,638 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 3,600,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.55.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CCJ shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Cameco from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Paradigm Capital assumed coverage on Cameco in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a "moderate buy" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Cameco from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Cameco from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cameco in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $148.12.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CCJ

Cameco Trading Up 4.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.03, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.17 and a 200 day moving average of $99.51.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ - Get Free Report) TSE: CCO last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). Cameco had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $434.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cameco Corporation will post 0.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a C$0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 22.0%. Cameco's dividend payout ratio is presently 25.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Cameco by 0.7% during the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 575,187 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $49,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at $437,185,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth $21,372,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company's stock.

About Cameco

Cameco is a Canadian company that mines, processes and sells uranium, a key fuel for nuclear power plants. Its activities include uranium exploration, mining and milling, as well as refining and conversion services that prepare uranium for use in the nuclear fuel cycle. The company's uranium operations include assets in Saskatchewan, Canada, and an interest in the Inkai uranium mine in Kazakhstan. Cameco supplies utilities and other customers around the world, and its Canadian facilities include a uranium refinery in Blind River and a conversion plant in Port Hope, Ontario.

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