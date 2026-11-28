Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock traded as high as $0.4643 and last traded at $0.4660. 1,459,184 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 2,862,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.4378.

Get Canopy Growth alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CGC. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Canopy Growth from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canopy Growth presently has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CGC

Canopy Growth Trading Up 6.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of $197.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average of $0.94.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $57.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.72 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 28.21% and a negative net margin of 73.03%. Equities research analysts expect that Canopy Growth Corporation will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Canopy Growth

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 2.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,340,624 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 36,904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,217,007 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 270,713 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 1,115.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 975,967 shares of the company's stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 895,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter worth $1,716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.33% of the company's stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth is a Canadian cannabis company that produces and sells cannabis products for adult-use and medical markets. Its offerings include dried flower, oils, capsules, edibles, beverages and other cannabis formats, marketed under brands such as Tweed and 7ACRES. The company also serves medical cannabis customers in international markets and has a presence in the cannabis vaporization business through Storz & Bickel. Its activities and product availability vary by market and are subject to local regulations.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Canopy Growth, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Canopy Growth wasn't on the list.

While Canopy Growth currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Forget Nvidia, Meta, and Google. Here's The New Magnificent Seven. Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets. Get This Free Report