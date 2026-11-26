Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN - Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.10 and traded as low as $7.95. Capitol Federal Financial shares last traded at $8.06, with a volume of 546,270 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Weiss Ratings cut Capitol Federal Financial from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capitol Federal Financial presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CFFN

Capitol Federal Financial Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.68.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $60.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.12 million.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.0850 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. Capitol Federal Financial's dividend payout ratio is currently 49.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capitol Federal Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the first quarter worth $85,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial is the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank, a community bank headquartered in Topeka, Kansas. Founded in 1893, the bank has a long history of serving individuals and businesses in Kansas. The bank offers deposit products such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its lending services include residential mortgages and home equity loans, as well as selected commercial and consumer lending products. Capitol Federal primarily serves customers through branches and other banking channels across Kansas, including communities in the Topeka, Lawrence, Wichita, and Kansas City areas.

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