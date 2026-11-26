Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.78 and traded as high as $10.88. Carlyle Secured Lending shares last traded at $10.86, with a volume of 457,359 shares changing hands.

Get CGBD alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CGBD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Carlyle Secured Lending from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $11.50.

Read Our Latest Report on CGBD

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Up 2.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.01. The company has a market capitalization of $738.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.66.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $63.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $63.11 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlyle Secured Lending Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Carlyle Secured Lending's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 264.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Ground Capital purchased a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,486,480. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the second quarter worth about $2,915,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending in the second quarter worth about $2,953,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the second quarter valued at $6,090,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LP acquired a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,921,000. 24.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. is a business development company that provides financing to U.S. middle-market companies. Its investment portfolio focuses primarily on senior secured loans, including first-lien and second-lien debt, and may also include other debt and equity investments. The company is externally managed by Carlyle Global Credit Investment Management L.L.C., an affiliate of global investment firm Carlyle. Its strategy draws on Carlyle's credit-investing platform to source and evaluate opportunities across a range of industries.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Carlyle Secured Lending, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Carlyle Secured Lending wasn't on the list.

While Carlyle Secured Lending currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Oil still powers the global economy, but AI is reshaping the energy opportunity. Discover seven stocks spanning traditional energy, infrastructure, and next-generation power. Get This Free Report