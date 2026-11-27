Cass Information Systems, Inc (NASDAQ:CASS - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 0.5% during trading on Friday. The company traded as high as $54.75 and last traded at $53.8150. 24,101 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 62,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.57.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

CASS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial downgraded Cass Information Systems from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Cass Information Systems from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Cass Information Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Cass Information Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $58.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems Trading Up 0.5%

The company has a market capitalization of $688.83 million, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.41. The stock's 50-day moving average is $54.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.81.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.29 million. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 15.74%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cass Information Systems, Inc will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cass Information Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from Cass Information Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Cass Information Systems's dividend payout ratio is 43.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cass Information Systems

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASS. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cass Information Systems in the third quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Family Offices LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.08% of the company's stock.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems provides payment and information management services to businesses. Its offerings include invoice processing, auditing, payment, and data reporting for expenses such as freight, utilities, telecommunications, and waste services. The company helps organizations manage supplier payments and gain visibility into spending through technology-enabled workflows and related financial services. Cass serves clients in the United States and supports payment activity across international markets.

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