Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.6% on Friday. The company traded as high as $564.55 and last traded at $563.1090. Approximately 2,013,928 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 2,943,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $543.69.

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Key Stories Impacting Caterpillar

Investors following CAT have been watching these stories:

Positive Sentiment: Caterpillar’s record third-quarter backlog of about $78 billion—nearly double a year earlier—offers multi-year production visibility. Demand for engines and turbines tied to AI data centers is a major driver, with some orders extending into 2029 and 2030. The company is also investing $1 billion to expand capacity in North Carolina. How Record Backlog Will Impact Caterpillar Stock Investors

Caterpillar’s record third-quarter backlog of about $78 billion—nearly double a year earlier—offers multi-year production visibility. Demand for engines and turbines tied to AI data centers is a major driver, with some orders extending into 2029 and 2030. The company is also investing $1 billion to expand capacity in North Carolina. Positive Sentiment: Adjusted operating margin expanded 310 basis points year over year to 20.6% in the third quarter, extending the prior quarter’s improvement and signaling stronger profitability. CAT's Adjusted Operating Margin Expands in Q3

Adjusted operating margin expanded 310 basis points year over year to 20.6% in the third quarter, extending the prior quarter’s improvement and signaling stronger profitability. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America says the market may be underestimating Caterpillar’s construction business, a potential source of upside as investors look toward 2027. Caterpillar is quietly making plans for a bigger 2027

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Freedom Broker decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $980.00 to $800.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $1,027.00 price objective (down from $1,100.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Caterpillar from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $898.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CAT

Caterpillar Trading Up 3.6%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $699.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $799.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $257.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $20.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.76 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 15.21%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 27.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 26th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James C. Fish, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $620.39 per share, with a total value of $620,390.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,924,518.46. The trade was a 26.93% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 350 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $596.10 per share, for a total transaction of $208,635.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 8,773 shares in the company, valued at $5,229,585.30. This trade represents a 4.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caterpillar

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $40,457,153,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,276,960 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $37,120,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,356 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 13.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,479,030 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $6,874,715,000 after acquiring an additional 974,604 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at about $5,818,150,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,192,710,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc. designs, manufactures and sells equipment used in construction, mining, and other industries. Its products include earthmoving and paving machinery, mining equipment, engines, turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. The company also provides aftermarket parts and services through its dealer network, as well as financing and related services through Caterpillar Financial Services. Its customers and dealers span markets around the world. Founded in 1925 through the merger of the Holt Manufacturing Company and the C. L. Best Tractor Company, Caterpillar is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

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