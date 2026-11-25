CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.32 and traded as high as $133.51. CBRE Group shares last traded at $133.3940, with a volume of 2,164,607 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBRE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $183.00 to $161.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CBRE Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $180.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CBRE

CBRE Group Stock Up 3.1%

The firm has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.98.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $11.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.12, for a total value of $297,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 106,049 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,011,193.88. This represents a 2.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBRE Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,422,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $890,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 83,676 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $10,750,000 after buying an additional 44,910 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,262 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company's stock.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc. is a commercial real estate services and investment company serving property owners, occupiers, investors and developers. Its services include property leasing and sales, property and facilities management, project management, valuation, consulting and commercial real estate financing. The company also provides real estate investment management and development services. Through its global operations, CBRE serves clients across a range of property types and markets, including offices, industrial facilities, retail properties and data centers.

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