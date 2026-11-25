Shares of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday. The company traded as high as $175.61 and last traded at $174.97, with a volume of 1,539,604 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $164.16.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CDW shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on CDW from $148.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on CDW from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CDW from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CDW from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $169.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDW

CDW Stock Up 6.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business's 50-day moving average price is $153.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 52.23% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CDW Corporation will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from CDW's previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. CDW's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CDW by 297.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,901,917 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $5,882,790,000 after acquiring an additional 34,342,541 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,143,082,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in CDW by 2,301.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,501,749 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,345,904,000 after purchasing an additional 10,064,399 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in CDW by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,680,330 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $728,186,000 after purchasing an additional 423,520 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 27.1% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,353,465 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $429,780,000 after buying an additional 714,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company's stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation is a provider of information technology products and services to businesses, government agencies, educational institutions and healthcare organizations. The company helps customers select, purchase, implement and manage technology solutions. Its offerings include computers and other hardware, software, cloud services, cybersecurity, networking, data center infrastructure and collaboration tools. CDW also provides consulting, integration and ongoing technology support, helping customers plan and operate their IT environments.

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