Celcuity, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.16 and traded as high as $72.14. Celcuity shares last traded at $71.74, with a volume of 1,104,743 shares.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CELC shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Celcuity from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Celcuity in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $151.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CELC

Celcuity Stock Up 5.5%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.16 and a 200-day moving average of $96.25. The company has a current ratio of 14.62, a quick ratio of 14.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 0.16.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.30. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celcuity, Inc. will post -5.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celcuity

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,928,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Celcuity in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,813,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Celcuity by 685.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,478,607 shares of the company's stock valued at $117,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,466 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Celcuity by 111.4% during the second quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 906,595 shares of the company's stock worth $94,848,000 after acquiring an additional 477,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 5.4% in the third quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 567,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,104,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company's stock.

About Celcuity

Celcuity is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing targeted cancer therapies. The company uses its CELsignia platform to analyze signaling activity in tumor cells and identify patients who may be more likely to respond to treatments aimed at specific cellular pathways. Its drug-development program includes gedatolisib, a therapy designed to inhibit PI3K and mTOR signaling pathways. Celcuity is studying the drug in clinical trials for breast cancer and other solid tumors, with a focus on treatment strategies tailored to tumor biology.

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