Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS's share price was down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company traded as low as $169.54 and last traded at $192.08. Approximately 4,587,791 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,580,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $196.64.

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Key Celestica News

These are some of the CLS news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: A Zacks upgrade to Rank #1 (Strong Buy), alongside a separate analyst upgrade, offers support for the shares by signaling improved optimism about Celestica’s earnings prospects. Zacks upgrade article Analyst upgrade article

A Zacks upgrade to Rank #1 (Strong Buy), alongside a separate analyst upgrade, offers support for the shares by signaling improved optimism about Celestica’s earnings prospects. Neutral Sentiment: Celestica’s role in AI and data-center hardware remains a potential growth driver, but investors are weighing that outlook against the expectations built into its valuation. AI outlook and valuation article

Celestica’s role in AI and data-center hardware remains a potential growth driver, but investors are weighing that outlook against the expectations built into its valuation. Negative Sentiment: Shares were reported down 28.9% since the latest earnings release, and a Seeking Alpha rating downgrade adds to concerns about the stock’s sharp pullback. This weakness contrasts with the reported quarterly results, which beat consensus for earnings and revenue. Post-earnings performance article Rating downgrade article

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CLS shares. TD set a $430.00 target price on Celestica and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $450.00 price target on shares of Celestica and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Celestica in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a "sector outperform" rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Celestica from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Celestica in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $445.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLS

Celestica Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $297.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.84. The company has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.11.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 33.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celestica, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celestica

In related news, President Todd Cooper sold 20,118 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $7,242,480.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 73,252 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,370,720. This trade represents a 21.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Mionis sold 23,396 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.22, for a total transaction of $8,521,291.12. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Celestica

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth $2,833,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its position in shares of Celestica by 1.6% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,810 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,143,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Celestica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,794,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc. is a global provider of design, manufacturing, and supply chain services for companies across technology and industrial markets. Its work spans product development, engineering, manufacturing, testing, and ongoing product support. The company's offerings include hardware and infrastructure used in cloud computing and data centers, communications networks, aerospace and defense, industrial equipment, and health technology. It also provides supply chain management and other services to support products throughout their lifecycle.

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