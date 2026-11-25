Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.57 and traded as low as $12.35. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. shares last traded at $12.46, with a volume of 31,774 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CPAC shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from $13.00 to $12.96 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $12.98.

View Our Latest Research Report on CPAC

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Trading Down 1.7%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.72. The business's fifty day moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average is $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $193.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.39 million. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Equities analysts predict that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC - Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,077 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 12,323 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.12% of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. is a Peruvian building materials company focused on producing and selling cement and related construction products. Its offerings include concrete, precast concrete products, aggregates and lime, serving residential, commercial and infrastructure construction needs. Founded in 1949, the company has a long-standing presence in northern Peru. It operates cement plants in Pacasmayo, Piura and Rioja, and distributes products through its commercial network, including the DINO brand.

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