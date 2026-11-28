Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.08 and traded as high as $10.15. Cemex shares last traded at $10.14, with a volume of 3,317,291 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Cemex from $14.50 to $13.80 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cemex from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Cemex from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup raised Cemex from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.70 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised Cemex from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $13.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CX

Cemex Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.43.

Cemex (NYSE:CX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Cemex had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Research analysts forecast that Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cemex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0312 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Cemex's dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cemex news, Director Zambrano Lozano purchased 400,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.28 per share, for a total transaction of $6,925,824.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $172,800,000. This trade represents a 4.18% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mauricio Doehner sold 927,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total value of $8,880,003.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 584,930 shares in the company, valued at $5,597,780.10. This represents a 61.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cemex

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new position in Cemex during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new stake in Cemex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Cemex by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,981 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Cemex in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cemex by 20.7% during the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,006 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company's stock.

Cemex Company Profile

Cemex is a global building materials company headquartered in Mexico. Its roots date to 1906, when Cementos Hidalgo began operations in northern Mexico. The company produces and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and other construction materials. It also provides related services and solutions for residential, commercial and infrastructure projects. Cemex serves customers across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia, supporting construction and urban development in markets around the world.

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