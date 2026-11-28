Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU - Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.16 and traded as high as $19.51. Centerra Gold shares last traded at $19.49, with a volume of 754,053 shares.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CGAU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Centerra Gold from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Centerra Gold from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $21.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.16.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.83 million. Analysts predict that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of C$0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Centerra Gold's payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centerra Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGAU. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the third quarter worth about $528,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 29.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,419,743 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,702,000 after purchasing an additional 546,041 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 4.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,831,039 shares of the company's stock valued at $148,934,000 after purchasing an additional 312,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 21.3% in the third quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 20,759 shares of the company's stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc. is a Canadian gold and copper mining company that explores, develops and operates mineral properties. Its principal products include gold and copper, produced at mines in Canada and Türkiye. In British Columbia, Centerra operates the Mount Milligan mine, an open-pit gold and copper operation that produces concentrate. In Türkiye, its Öksüt mine produces gold doré. The company also pursues exploration and development opportunities, including projects in the United States. Centerra's history includes ownership of the Kumtor mine in the Kyrgyz Republic, which it transferred to the Kyrgyz government in 2022.

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