Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENT - Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.25 and traded as low as $41.00. Central Garden & Pet shares last traded at $41.25, with a volume of 270,871 shares trading hands.

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Trending Headlines about Central Garden & Pet

These are some of the CENT headlines that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: For the fourth quarter, CENT’s loss narrowed to $0.04 per share from $0.09 a year earlier, beating analysts’ estimate of a $0.06 loss. Margin gains and productivity improvements helped offset weaker sales. CENT Q4 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Margins Expand, Sales Miss Estimates

For the fourth quarter, CENT’s loss narrowed to $0.04 per share from $0.09 a year earlier, beating analysts’ estimate of a $0.06 loss. Margin gains and productivity improvements helped offset weaker sales. Positive Sentiment: Management said fiscal 2026 delivered record earnings per share and growth in organic sales and gross margin, despite a cautious consumer environment. Central Garden & Pet Reports Fiscal 2026 Results and Fiscal 2027 Outlook

Management said fiscal 2026 delivered record earnings per share and growth in organic sales and gross margin, despite a cautious consumer environment. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly revenue fell 20.7% year over year to $537.5 million, well below the $599.5 million analyst estimate. The steep sales decline raised concerns about demand and overshadowed the EPS beat. Central Garden & Pet Falls on Weak Guidance, Revenue Miss

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Central Garden & Pet from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Central Garden & Pet to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company's 50-day moving average is $43.25 and its 200-day moving average is $41.02.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $537.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Central Garden & Pet has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.650- EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Central Garden & Pet

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CENT. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,375,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company's stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,435,000. CSM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 203,432 shares of the company's stock worth $7,910,000 after purchasing an additional 15,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.13% of the company's stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company develops, manufactures and distributes products for the pet and lawn-and-garden markets. Founded in 1980, the company is headquartered in Walnut Creek, California, and serves customers primarily in North America. Its Pet segment offers products for dogs, cats, birds, fish, small animals and other pets. Its brands include Aqueon, Kaytee, Nylabone and K&H Pet Products, with offerings such as food, treats, toys, habitats and aquarium supplies. The Garden segment sells products for lawn care, gardening and outdoor living, including grass seed, fertilizer, pest-control products, live plants and garden accessories.

Further Reading

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