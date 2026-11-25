Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENT - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 8.3% on Wednesday. The stock traded as low as $38.00 and last traded at $37.8150. 98,687 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 86,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.25.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts: Sign Up

Key Stories Impacting Central Garden & Pet

These are some of the CENT stories that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Central reported a fourth-quarter loss of $0.04 per share, narrower than analysts’ expected $0.06 loss and improved from a $0.09 loss a year earlier. Reports also cited margin expansion from portfolio changes and productivity gains. Zacks earnings analysis

Central reported a fourth-quarter loss of $0.04 per share, narrower than analysts’ expected $0.06 loss and improved from a $0.09 loss a year earlier. Reports also cited margin expansion from portfolio changes and productivity gains. Positive Sentiment: Management said full-year results included organic sales and gross-margin growth and record earnings per share, showing some resilience amid a more cautious consumer environment. Company results and outlook

Management said full-year results included organic sales and gross-margin growth and record earnings per share, showing some resilience amid a more cautious consumer environment. Negative Sentiment: The fiscal 2027 non-GAAP EPS outlook is $2.65 or better, below analyst expectations of about $3.08. Central also forecast a first-quarter loss of $0.10–$0.15 per share, reinforcing concerns about near-term earnings. Fiscal 2027 outlook

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Central Garden & Pet to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $54.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CENT

Central Garden & Pet Stock Down 8.0%

The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.02.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $537.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Central Garden & Pet's quarterly revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Central Garden & Pet has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.650- EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Central Garden & Pet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CENT. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,860,000. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,375,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 32.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company's stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter worth approximately $2,435,000. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 8.3% in the third quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 203,432 shares of the company's stock worth $7,910,000 after buying an additional 15,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.13% of the company's stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company develops, manufactures and distributes products for the pet and lawn-and-garden markets. Founded in 1980, the company is headquartered in Walnut Creek, California, and serves customers primarily in North America. Its Pet segment offers products for dogs, cats, birds, fish, small animals and other pets. Its brands include Aqueon, Kaytee, Nylabone and K&H Pet Products, with offerings such as food, treats, toys, habitats and aquarium supplies. The Garden segment sells products for lawn care, gardening and outdoor living, including grass seed, fertilizer, pest-control products, live plants and garden accessories.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Central Garden & Pet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Central Garden & Pet wasn't on the list.

While Central Garden & Pet currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Forget Nvidia, Meta, and Google. Here's The New Magnificent Seven. Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets. Get This Free Report