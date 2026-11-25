Shares of Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA - Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.92 and traded as low as $35.18. Central Garden & Pet shares last traded at $35.41, with a volume of 1,140,491 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Central Garden & Pet from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $45.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.23 and a 200-day moving average of $35.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $537.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.52 million. Central Garden & Pet has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.650- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 123.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 39.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 946 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 2,301.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,855 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet is a consumer products company focused on the pet and lawn and garden markets. Founded in 1980 and headquartered in Walnut Creek, California, it supplies products to retailers, distributors and consumers, primarily in North America. Its Pet segment offers products for animals including dogs, cats, birds, fish, reptiles and small animals. Brands in its portfolio include Aqueon, Kaytee, Nylabone, Chuckit! and Zilla, with products ranging from pet food and treats to toys, habitats and health supplies.

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