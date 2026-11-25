Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA - Get Free Report) fell 8.6% during trading on Wednesday. The company traded as low as $32.62 and last traded at $32.3740. 241,601 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 322,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.41.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CENTA shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $45.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on CENTA

Central Garden & Pet Trading Down 8.3%

The company's 50 day moving average price is $37.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $537.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.52 million. Central Garden & Pet has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.650- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CENTA. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 946 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 123.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 22.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the company's stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.6% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 96.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,855 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet is a consumer products company focused on the pet and lawn and garden markets. Founded in 1980 and headquartered in Walnut Creek, California, it supplies products to retailers, distributors and consumers, primarily in North America. Its Pet segment offers products for animals including dogs, cats, birds, fish, reptiles and small animals. Brands in its portfolio include Aqueon, Kaytee, Nylabone, Chuckit! and Zilla, with products ranging from pet food and treats to toys, habitats and health supplies.

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