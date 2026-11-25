Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday. The stock had previously closed at $20.87, but opened at $21.64. Centuri shares last traded at $21.21, with a volume of 610,808 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTRI. Weiss Ratings upgraded Centuri from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Centuri from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Centuri from $33.50 to $21.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Centuri from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Centuri from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Read Our Latest Report on CTRI

Centuri Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company's fifty day moving average price is $20.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.72. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.04 billion. Centuri had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centuri Holdings, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Centuri news, Director Dustin DeMaria bought 5,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.27 per share, for a total transaction of $100,204.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 12,936 shares in the company, valued at $249,276.72. The trade was a 67.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 625,570 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $13,136,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 13,710,474 shares of the company's stock, valued at $287,919,954. This trade represents a 4.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 20,745 shares of company stock worth $450,114 and have sold 1,663,694 shares worth $33,713,325. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centuri

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTRI. Hill City Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Centuri by 5.0% in the third quarter. Hill City Capital LP now owns 4,230,000 shares of the company's stock worth $84,769,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Centuri during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,741,000. Tensile Capital Management LP raised its stake in Centuri by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP now owns 1,756,243 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,195,000 after buying an additional 289,197 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centuri by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 934,300 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,291,000 after buying an additional 96,600 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Centuri by 46.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 890,022 shares of the company's stock worth $25,998,000 after purchasing an additional 281,264 shares during the last quarter.

About Centuri

Centuri Holdings, Inc. is a North American utility infrastructure services company that builds, maintains and upgrades systems used to deliver natural gas and electricity. Its work includes installing and replacing underground gas pipelines, constructing and maintaining electric distribution infrastructure, and providing related inspection, repair and emergency-response services. The company serves regulated utilities and other energy customers across the United States and Canada. Its operating businesses include NPL Construction, Neuco, Linetec Services and Riggs Distler, which provide capabilities spanning gas distribution, electric utility construction and broader infrastructure work.

Further Reading

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